CGBSE class 10th exams 2017: Results announced, Chetan Agrawal is the topper

CGBSE 10th results 2017: Chetan has scored 100 marks in English CGBSE 10th results 2017: Chetan has scored 100 marks in English

CGBSE class 10th results 2017: Kedar Kashyap, Education Minister has released the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th result on April 21. Chetan Agrawal from Dhamtari district has topped the board exams by scoring 98.17 per cent. He now aims to prepare for IIT-JEE.

Chetan Agrawal Chetan Agrawal

As per Nai Dunia, Chetan has scored 100 marks in English, 97 marks each in Hindi and Sanskrit, 96 marks in Maths and Science and 93 marks in Social Science. He has not taken coaching from any institute. The second rank holder is from Vinita Patel from Bilaspur district. She has scored 97.67 per cent while the third position is bagged by Karan Sahu from Raipur

As per the reports, nearly 4.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10th exams which were held between February 10 to March 2 at 2,085 test centres. In 2016, CGBSE released the Class 10th results on April 28.

Read | CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017: Results declared at cgbse.net

The students can access the results from cgbse.net by following the steps written below:

Steps to download the CGBSE class 10th results 2017:

– Visit the official website of the CGBSE (cgbse.net).

– On the homepage, click on the “Results” section

– Enter your roll number/ hall ticket number and other information in the field provided.

– Click on “Get results”

– The results/ score card will be displayed

– Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Read | Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th exam 2017: Results declared, check here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd