CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 Live Updates: Results to be announced soon at cgbse.net

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations today, on May 9 at 10 am. The students can get the results through official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will also be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for Class 10 and 12 exams. The Class 10 examination was held between March 5 to March 28, and Class 12 examination from March 7 to April 2.

Last year, about 4.42 lakh students from general and vocational streams have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) examination. While in Class 12, a total of 2.76 lakh students registered for the examinations, of these, 1.36 lakh were boys and 1,35 lakh were girls. With 98.60 per cent, Dhavendra Kumar of the Govt Higher Secondary School at Pondi in Balod district secured the top position followed by Altamash Sabri (97.80 per cent) of the Bharat Mata School in Bilaspur district.