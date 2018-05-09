Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
  • CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 Live Updates: Results to be announced soon at cgbse.net
CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The students can get the results through official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. The results will be available from 10 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 8:40:39 am
CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations today, on May 9 at 10 am. The students can get the results through official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will also be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for Class 10 and 12 exams. The Class 10 examination was held between March 5 to March 28, and Class 12 examination from March 7 to April 2.

Last year, about 4.42 lakh students from general and vocational streams have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) examination. While in Class 12, a total of 2.76 lakh students registered for the examinations, of these, 1.36 lakh were boys and 1,35 lakh were girls. With 98.60 per cent, Dhavendra Kumar of the Govt Higher Secondary School at Pondi in Balod district secured the top position followed by Altamash Sabri (97.80 per cent) of the Bharat Mata School in Bilaspur district.

    08:40 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Chhattisgarh CGBSE results 2018: About the Board

    The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.

    08:35 (IST) 09 May 2018
    How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th results via app

    Students can also check the results through their cell phones. They are required to follow the below mentioned steps in order to get the same.

    Step 1: Visit google play store

    Step 2: Download result app as per rating

    Step 3: Pre-register with your registrtaion or roll number

    Step 4: Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results

    08:27 (IST) 09 May 2018
    CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: How to check online

    Follow the below mentioned steps to check your scores.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the CGBSE (cgbse.net).Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Results" sectionStep 3: Enter your roll number/ hall ticket number and other information in the field provided.Step 4: Click on "Get results"Step 5: The results/ score card will be displayedStep 6: Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

    08:16 (IST) 09 May 2018
    CGBSE results 2018: Where to check

    All the students who had appeared for the 10th, 12th examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, the websites go slow, the results will also be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com

    08:09 (IST) 09 May 2018
    CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Result declaration time

    The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results of Class 10th, 12th examination today, on May 9 at 10 am. Over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the exams this year. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 5 to March 28, and Class 12 examination was held from March 7 to April 2.

