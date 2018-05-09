CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on May 9. This year, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for Class 10 and 12 exams. The Class 10 examination was held between March 5 to March 28, and Class 12 examination from March 7 to April 2.

All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: How to check online

– Visit the official website of the CGBSE (cgbse.net).

– On the homepage, click on the “Results” section

– Enter your roll number/ hall ticket number and other information in the field provided.

– Click on “Get results”

– The results/ score card will be displayed

– Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: How to check via app

-Visit google play store

– Download result app as per rating

– Pre-register with your registrtaion or roll number

– Alert will be appeared, soon the declaration of results

Last year, about 4.42 lakh students from general and vocational streams have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) examination. In Class 12, a total of 2.76 lakh students registered for the examinations, of these, 1.36 lakh were boys and 1,35 lakh were girls. With 98.60 per cent, Dhavendra Kumar of the Govt Higher Secondary School at Pondi in Balod district secured the top position followed by Altamash Sabri (97.80 per cent) of the Bharat Mata School in Bilaspur district.

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.

