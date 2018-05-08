CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 date and time: When and where to check

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The candidates can check the results through cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The candidates can check the results through cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The results of CGBSE Class 10 and 12 will be declared on Wednesday, May 9. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.net. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

This year, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for Class 10 and 12 exams. The Class 10 examination was held between March 5 to March 28, and Class 12 examination from March 7 to April 2.

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: When and where to check

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will release the result on May 9, that is, tomorrow at 10 am. The results will be available at the official website, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in. The candidates can also cjeck the results through the third party websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Last year, about 4.42 lakh students from general and vocational streams have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) examination. While in Class 12, a total of 2.76 lakh students registered for the examinations, of these, 1.36 lakh were boys and 1,35 lakh were girls. With 98.60 per cent, Dhavendra Kumar of the Govt Higher Secondary School at Pondi in Balod district secured the top position followed by Altamash Sabri (97.80 per cent) of the Bharat Mata School in Bilaspur district.

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.

