CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 date and time: Check result tomorrow at cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 date and time: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on May 9. The Class 10 examination commenced on March 5 and concluded on March 28. Similarly, examination for Class 12 was held from March 7 to April 2. All the tests were conducted between 9 am and 12.15 pm. Over 6,70,412 lakh students from both classes 10 and 12 have registered for the exams.

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 date and time

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will publish the result on May 9, that is, tomorrow at 10 am. The CGBSE result 2018 will be available at cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in. In case students are unable to view their marks on the official website of the Board, they can check their scores at examresults.net. Once released, students have to access their marks by visiting the websites mentioned above. They need to enter their roll number and other details in the box provided on the screen.

Last year, about 4.42 lakh students from general and vocational streams have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) examination. While in Class 12, a total of 2.76 lakh students registered for the examinations, of these, 1.36 lakh were boys and 1,35 lakh were girls. With 98.60 per cent, Dhavendra Kumar of the Govt Higher Secondary School at Pondi in Balod district secured the top position followed by Altamash Sabri (97.80 per cent) of the Bharat Mata School in Bilaspur district.

About the CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.

