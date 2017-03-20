Delhi CET 2017: Applications released, check dates here

Delhi CET 2017: The last date to apply is April 20, 2017. Delhi CET 2017: The last date to apply is April 20, 2017.

The Delhi Department of Training And Technical Education (DTTE) has invited applications for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission into Diploma courses in AICTE approved institutions in Delhi. Candidates can register for the exam from the official website.

The DTTE also announced that the Aadhar number of the candidate is mandatory to apply for the paper online. Candidates who clear the paper will be able to pursue full-time Diploma courses in engineering, technology, occupational, ITI, secretarial and Management based disciplines.

Important dates:

Start date of registration- March 20, 2017

Last date to apply- April 20, 2017 (5 pm)

Steps to apply for Delhi CET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the exam (cetdelhiexam.nic.in).

– Go through the instructions provided on the main page. Also click on the link to the information bulletin for more details.

– Click on “Apply for CET -2017 for Admission in Diploma Courses”.

– Pick the test of your choice from the five opitions. Make sure you are eligible for the same.

– Click on the link under your preferred test to apply.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided in the application form.

– Upload the required documents.

– Pay the fee.

– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on CET 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd