CEPT University opens more seats for students of other boards, states

Anita Hiranandani, CEPT Registrar said that the move was made possible after the varsity became a fully self-financed institute last year. Anita Hiranandani, CEPT Registrar said that the move was made possible after the varsity became a fully self-financed institute last year.

Beginning this academic year, city-based CEPT University will admit 50% students from across the country in the Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Interior Design and Bachelor of Construction Technology programs. CEPT

University has received approval from the government confirming the change in the admission notification yesterday, even as the varsity had made a demand in this regard with the state government in 2013. Three undergraduate programs, in Architecture, Interior Design and Construction Technology, are regulated through the Gujarat Professional Technical Educational Colleges or Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fees) Act, 2007.

In 2014, Government of Gujarat had increased the proportion of seats for students from outside Gujarat from 10% (4 seats) to 25% (12 seats). Now, these 50% (40) seats will not only be open to students from other states, students belonging to other boards in Gujarat will also benefit from this increase and eligible students will need to apply directly to the University for these seats, where admission will be made on merit-basis.

Anita Hiranandani, CEPT Registrar said that the move was made possible after the varsity became a fully self-financed institute last year. Bimal Patel, President of CEPT said, “Having a diverse and cosmopolitan mix of

students enhances the learning experience for all students. Some of the best universities have this and we are glad we are moving towards the same. This will also open more seats for Gujarat students from other boards.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd