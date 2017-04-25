CEPT University appoints architect Surya Kulkarni as new Dean

Surya Kulkarni had once used earthquake rubbble for building walls of a school in Rajkot. (source: cept.ac.in) Surya Kulkarni had once used earthquake rubbble for building walls of a school in Rajkot. (source: cept.ac.in)

City-based architect Surya Kakani has been appointed as the Dean of Faculty of Architecture at Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) University for a term of three years and will officially take charge from 1 June 2017.

A practicing architect based in Ahmedabad since last 23 years, he has completed his diploma in architecture from School of Architecture, Vallabh Vidyanagar and a masters in architecture from University of California, Los Angeles and has been a visiting faculty/critic at CEPT, NID and other institutes across India.

A search and selection committee was constituted comprising of Christopher Benninger, Vidyadhar Phatak, A Srivathsan and Dr Bimal Patel for the appointment. Notable among his works include the Vadi School in Rajkot, Anand Niketan School, C.N. Vidyalaya Computer Center and Madhu Industries Corporate Office and Factory, all in Ahmedabad, SVK Public Library in Hyderabad, Care Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad Metro commercial complex at Putlibowli.

The architect is also known to have built several institutions and industrial units that are eco-friendly and had once used earthquake rubbble for building walls of a school in Rajkot.

