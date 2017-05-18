Centre to open 94 new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalyas

The Centre will open 94 new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalyas across the country for girl students belonging to minority and disadvantaged sections. The Centre will open 94 new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalyas across the country for girl students belonging to minority and disadvantaged sections.

The Centre will open 94 new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalyas (KGBV) across the country for girl students belonging to minority and disadvantaged sections. According to a senior HRD Ministry official, the new sanctioned schools are likely to start functioning by next year.

KGBVs are upper primary residential schools for girls from SC, ST, OBC categories besides other minority and disadvantaged sections of society. While 75 per cent seats are reserved for girls from the mentioned category, 25 per cent seats are for girls from families below the poverty line.

There are currently 3,703 KGBVs functional across India.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya scheme was introduced in 2004 under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan program to provide educational facilities for girls belonging to marginalised communities having access to limited facilities.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now