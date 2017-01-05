Centre to monitor attendance of students

All government, private, recognised and unrecognised schools providing education for Classes I to XII would be included in the database. All government, private, recognised and unrecognised schools providing education for Classes I to XII would be included in the database.

The Centre has decided to monitor the enrollment, regular attendance and primary education of all students aged between six and 14 years under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. A spokesman of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad on Thursday said the central government had made Unified-District Information System for Education (U-DISE-2016-17) for compiling information related to government and private schools.

He said as per the directions of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, database of each student would be prepared in the Data Management Information System. All government, private, recognised and unrecognised schools providing education for Classes I to XII would be included in the database.

Action would be initiated against any school that fails to provide correct information for U-DISE or Student Data Management Information System (SDMIS), the spokesman said. He said the principals of these schools would have to fill up all information of students and after getting it checked, submit the same in the office of District Education Officer concerned by tomorrow in case of U-DISE, and by January 15 in case of SDMIS.

