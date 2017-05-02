Centre prohibits UGC order to publish PhD scholars’ Aadhaar numbers

UGC prohibited the display of the unique identification numbers amid concers that the data could be misused. UGC prohibited the display of the unique identification numbers amid concers that the data could be misused.

The Centre revoked the University Grants Commission (UGC) directive to universities to make public the Aadhaar details of PhD scholars. It prohibited the display of the unique identification numbers amid concers that the data could be misused.

“It is informed that the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 prohibits publishing and displaying the Aadhaar number publicly,” UGC Secretary JS Sandhu communicated to the varsities on April 28, asking them not to publish the Aadhaar numbers publicly.

Universities had been asked on March 10 to upload the details of all PhD scholars to their websites, including the PhD registration number, supervisor details, funding agency, research topic and their Aadhaar numberto make “economic profiling” of the PhD scholars simpler.

The submission of Aadhaar numbers were deemed mandatory for anyone seeking scholarships, including higher education fellowships. The UGC had directed Vice Chancellors to collect and send to them the Aadhaar numbers of all scholarship/fellowship availing students and to upload this information on their official websites.

