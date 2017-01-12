CEPT University inks MoUs with three international varsities

The MoU also focuses on city planning advocacy and data analysis and data research. The MoU also focuses on city planning advocacy and data analysis and data research.

City based Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) University has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Research Centre Amsterdam, Royal Danish Embassy and Innovation Centre Denmark and Centre of Excellence in Urban Transport, and an MOU with the Advanced Public Transport Research Centre (APTCR), National Taiwan University at the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

With the National Research Centre Amsterdam the two centers of the universities will work toward smart mobility, cycling and parking and conduct joint doctoral programmes and programmes for government offices and their officers. The MoU also focuses on city planning advocacy and data analysis and data research.

With the Royal Danish Embassy and Innovation centre the MoU has been on renewable transport, smart city research and look at capacity building and research projects. The two will also work in collaboration with Danish institutes.

With the Advanced Public Transport Research Centre (APTCR), National Taiwan University, the MOU will facilitate exchange information , review and discuss global urban transport issues, mutual exchange of staff or experts for summer winter school, studies, research, conferences, seminars,trainings and visits to transport facilities and agencies, coordination and dissemination of urban transport projects , research information, best practices and innovations and look at collaboration in the development and promotion of programmes related to sustainable urban transport and joint documents, training activities in topics related to sustainable urban transport.

For more stories on universities and education, click here