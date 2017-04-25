Central university required for differently-abled students: HRD Minister Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar asked all institutions to include lifts and ramps in the campus for which, he said, aid would be provided. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar asked all institutions to include lifts and ramps in the campus for which, he said, aid would be provided.

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has expressed the need to have a central university for the differently-abled. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, he said that that he would discuss the matter with the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot.

According to Javadekar, there are 40 centralised universities but, other than institutions established by the state and private organisations, none of them are exclusively dedicated to the differently-abled. In this regard, the union minister has directed all institutions of education to mold their campuses to suit such students.

He asked all institutions to include lifts and ramps in the campus for which, he said, aid would be provided. He added that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has made special financial provisions to impart training to teachers involved in the education of differently-abled students.

UP government minister OP Rajbhar said that special camps will be organised in 403 constituencies where the differently-abled “divyanjan” will be identified and accessories and artificial limbs will be distributed to them. He called for a survey on disabled persons and announced that the plans will be implemented by 2019.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 12:51 pm

