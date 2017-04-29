Central govt counsel tells SC: Issue of UGC grant to Panjab varsity to be finalised this week

UGC office in New Delhi UGC office in New Delhi

The central government counsel has informed the Supreme Court that the issue of University Grants Commission to Panjab University will be finalised this week.

The university, meanwhile, has responded to the queries raised by the UGC at the April 26 meeting between officials of PU and UGC.

“We are informed by learned Additional Solicitor General that the matter is under active consideration insofar as the quantum of grant that has to be released in favour of the Panjab University is concerned and that, in all likelihood, it would be finalised this week,” reads an order from the apex court on the Special Leave Petition filed by UGC.

The case will be again heard in the Supreme Court on May 1.

The Supreme Court, in an earlier hearing, had called for a report of the April 26 meeting that was held between top PU officials, including vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover, senior UGC officials and representatives of Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD).

During the meeting, the UGC officials sought additional inputs from the Panjab University on its plan to increase the revenue and how to cut down on its current expenditure.

Official sources said the university has now submitted its answers and clarifications to the UGC. “We have compiled all our answers. They will evaluate it and if they need any further clarification from us, they can seek it. They have to now decide what grant to give to us because they have to answer it in the court on May 1,” a senior PU official said.

Last week, the MHRD had directed the UGC to conduct a meeting with the PU vice-chancellor to resolve “the incongruity with respect to expenditure and revenue Plan submitted by Panjab University” and find a way forward regarding the funding issue. The ministry had sought the report from the UGC after conducting the meeting by April 27.

On Tuesday, the Punjab government had told the university that the state would “pitch in with the rest of the money” in case the grant from central government is not enough to meet the university requirements. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has listed the suo moto cognizance case on university finances for hearing on May 4, three days after it would be heard in the Supreme Court.

