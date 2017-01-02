CEED 2017: Admit cards now available for download

CEED 2017: The exam is conducted to test the candidates’ aptitude for design through drawing skills, perception, logical reasoning, creativity. CEED 2017: The exam is conducted to test the candidates’ aptitude for design through drawing skills, perception, logical reasoning, creativity.

CEED 2017: IIT Bombay has released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) to be conducted on January 22, 2017. Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download the hall ticket from the official website (ceed.iitb.ac.in/2017).

The exam will be conducted in two parts — Part A and Part B — from 10 am to 1 pm on January 22. Part A will consist of objective type of questions on language, logical reasoning, design sensitivity and observation. Part B will test the candidates on their design, drawing and writing skills.

CEED is conducted to test the candidates’ aptitude for design through drawing skills, perception, logical reasoning, creativity. Clearing this exam would qualify the candidates’ entry to the Master of Design (MDe), PHD courses in design in various Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.

Exam: Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2017

Date: January 22, 2017

Steps to download the CEED 2017 admit card:

– Visit the official website (ceed.iitb.ac.in/2017)

– Click on “Admit Card” and log in using your registered email ID and password

– Enter all the required details in the provided fields.

– Click on “submit”.

– The admit card will appear on the screen. Download a copy or take a printout of the same for further reference.

