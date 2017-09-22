CEE Kerala releases MSc Nursing first allotment results 2017 at cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org

CEE Kerala results 2017: Those who have not got allotment, can also give fresh options to the new colleges if any CEE Kerala results 2017: Those who have not got allotment, can also give fresh options to the new colleges if any

CEE Kerala results 2017: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has published the centralised allotment for admission to PG Nursing (MSc Nursing) course in government nursing colleges and private self-financing nursing colleges at cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org. The allotment is based on the online options registered up on September 19, 2017.

CEE Kerala results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website written above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘ PG Nursing (MSc Nursing) course’ results link

Step 3: A new page will open displaying allotment list and rank list data

Step 4: To login click on the link

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the allotment

The candidates can access their allotment such as name, roll number, allotted course and college, the category of allotment, fee details etc on their homepage. The candidates should invariably take a printout of the allotment memo.

Candidates who have received allotment have to visit their allotted colleges for admission September 22 or 23 along with the allotment memo and original documents. Those who have not got an allotment can also give fresh options to the new colleges if any, included during the second phase of allotment process.

