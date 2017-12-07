CEE Kerala releases KEAM 2018 exam dates, check here

KEAM 2018: Candidates appearing for this exam must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2017 KEAM 2018: Candidates appearing for this exam must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2017

KEAM 2018: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala will conduct KEAM in Kerala on April 23, 24 in 2018. Like last year, the exams will be conducted across 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The application forms are likely to release in January 2018.

Those who seek admission in the various engineering courses have to appear for and qualify in KEAM 2018. The exams for subjects Physics and Chemistry (Paper I) will be held on April 23 from 10 am to 12:30 pm while for mathematics (Paper II), it is April 24.

From 2016 onwards, KEAM exam is held for admission in engineering courses only. For admission in medical and allied health science courses, the students have to appear for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). For architecture courses, the candidates have to pass the NATA exam.

Eligibility: While the detailed notification will be released soon, here’s are some criteria from the previous year that are unlikely to change.

Age limit: Candidates appearing for this exam must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2017. They must also have the minimum educational qualification of having passed 12th standard (or any such equivalent) with a minimum of 50 per cent each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Application fees:

For students from the general category, the fee is Rs 1000

There is no application fee for candidates from the Scheduled Caste category.

Candidates from other reservations are required to pay a fee of Rs 100

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd