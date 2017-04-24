KEAM 2017: No changes in exam schedule, says CEE

KEAM 2017: The CEE announced there will be no re-examination conducted for candidates who fail to appear for the exam. KEAM 2017: The CEE announced there will be no re-examination conducted for candidates who fail to appear for the exam.

KEAM 2017: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) of Kerala on Sunday has informed that the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree (KEAM) 2017 exam will take place on Monday as per the schedule previously announced.

“There is no change in tomorrow’s entrance examination,” the CEE said in a notification on its official website. It also announced there will be no re-examination conducted for candidates who fail to appear for the exam.

Candidates who clear the paper will gain admission to courses in medicine, agriculture, veterinary, fishery, engineering and architecture. Candidates were asked to appear for the paper on Monday at 9.30 am and sit for the paper until 12.30 pm.

The results for the engineering entrance exam will be declared on or before May 25, 2017, while the results for the Engineering, Architecture, MBBS/BDS, Medical & Allied and Ayurveda Rank lists will be declared on or before June 20, 2017.

Exam pattern:

– The examination will be held in two parts (time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each).

– The questions will be in MCQ format.

– The exam will be conducted offline.

– There will be 120 questions in each paper.

– Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking.

