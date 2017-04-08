KEAM 2017: Applications to be reopened for medical courses, check here

KEAM 2017: This facility will be available after the results for NEET have been declared “as per the date notified by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination in due course.” KEAM 2017: This facility will be available after the results for NEET have been declared “as per the date notified by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination in due course.”

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala has released a notification about the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination 2017. Candidates have been informed that the online application for candidates above 25 years of age will reopen soon.

This comes after the Supreme Court, on March 31, allowed candidates above 25 years of age to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017.

The CEE announced that candidates who have availed the facility to apply for NEET 2017 after the removal of the age limit will also be given the opportunity to apply for KEAM 2017. This facility will be available after the results for NEET have been declared “as per the date notified by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination in due course.”

“Such Candidates can apply afresh for KEAM-2017 Medical Courses,” the press released by the CEE said.

It added that candidates will also be allowed to add the option of Medical Courses to the KEAM-2017 online application which they have already submitted.

On March 31, two petitions were heard in the Supreme Court regarding the removal of the age gap that was introduced earlier this year along with other changes like the limit to the number of attempts— which was also removed. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had reopened the application portal until April 5 for candidates older than 25 who were still willing to apply.

