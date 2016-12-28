KEAM 2017 exam dates announced, check here

Those who seek admission in the various engineering courses have to appear for and qualify in KEAM 2017 Those who seek admission in the various engineering courses have to appear for and qualify in KEAM 2017

KEAM 2017: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has officially announced the dates for two entrance examinations for admission into Kerala’s engineering colleges in 2017. The exams will be conducted across 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Those who seek admission in the various engineering courses have to appear for and qualify in KEAM 2017, Commissioner for Entrance Examinations of the state announced. The subjects for which the dates have been announced are Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, as follows:

Eligibility:

Candidates appearing for this exam must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2016. They must also have the minimum educational qualification of having passed 12th standard (or any such equivalent) with a minimum of 50 per cent each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Fee:

For students from the general category, the fee is Rs 1000

There is no application fee for candidates from the Scheduled Caste category.

Candidates from other reservations are required to pay a fee of Rs 100

Exam pattern:

– The examination will be held in two parts (time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each).

– The questions will be in MCQ format.

– The exam will be conducted offline

– There will be 120 questions in each paper.

– Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking.

