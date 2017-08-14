CEE Kerala first allotment released, 5 year LLB course admissions begin today

Candidates can download their allotment memo from the official website. Candidates can download their allotment memo from the official website.

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has on August 13 released the first phase of allotment for admission to integrated five-year LL.B courses at cee.kerala.gov.in. The first phase of centralised allotment for admission in government and private self-financing law colleges for the academic year 2016-17 is out on the official website. The allotment is based on the online options registered till 5 pm on August 8.

Candidates who have receive allotment have to report for admission to the principal of the allotted colleges from August 14 to 18. Those aspirants who do not join the allotted colleges on the dates mentioned above will lose their present allotment and also the higher order options. CEE will also not be considered for further allotments.

CEE Kerala allotment result 2017, here’s how to check ranks

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘CEE Kerala allotment results 2017’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket, date of birth and other details

Step 5: The allotment memo will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

As per a note on the official website of CEE, the details of candidate’s roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit if any etc are available on the allotment memo. The candidate shall take a print out of the allotment memo.

For any queries, candidates can contact at the helpline numbers: 0471- 2339101, 2339102, 2339103, 2339104.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd