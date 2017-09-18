CEE Kerala: Allotment result 2017 declared for LLB course at cee.kerala.gov.in

The allotment is based on the online options registered on September 17. The allotment is based on the online options registered on September 17.

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the first allotment list for admission to integrated three year LLB courses at cee.kerala.gov.in. The first phase of centralised allotment for admission in government and private self-financing law colleges for the academic year 2016-17 is out on the official website. The allotment is based on the online options registered on September 17.

Those candidates who have qualified have to report for admission to the principal of the allotted colleges on September 19 or 20. They need to bring the allotment memo and original documents.

CEE Kerala allotment result 2017, here’s how to check ranks

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘CEE Kerala allotment results 2017’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket, date of birth and other details

Step 5: The allotment memo will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

The details such as candidate’s name, roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit if any etc. are available in the allotment memo.

CEE has also given helpline numbers – 0471- 2339101, 2339102, 2339103, 2339104

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd