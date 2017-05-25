CEE 2017 admit cards out, download at dteassam.in

CEE 2017 admit card released on the official website CEE 2017 admit card released on the official website

CEE 2017 admit card: Dibrugarh University has released the admit cards of Combine Entrance Examination (CEE) 2017 on the official website. The exam will be held on June 4, 2017. CEE is conducted for students to get admissions into BAMS/BHMS/BE/B.Tech courses in Assam. Candidates can download the hall tickets from dteassam.in/ceeadmit by following the steps written below:

Steps to download Assam CEE admit card 2017:

On the homepage will be displayed, there are two servers, click on any of them.

Click on Assam CEE Hall Ticket 2017.

Enter all the required details in the provided fields.

Click on submit button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download/ Take a printout for further reference.

Do remember to carry the admit card to the hall as it carries all the necessary details like venue, timings and things you that are not allowed in the exam centre. In case any issue arises, students can mail to the authority at dtecee2017@gmail.com

Read | 10 things you need to know before you sit for an online exam

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd