CCTVs in classrooms: Move sparks concern among some teachers, principals

The move to install CCTV cameras in Delhi government school classrooms evoked apprehension among a section of teachers, and principals of private schools. Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary of Government School Teachers’ Association, said, “We don’t feel this is a right decision as it will seriously hamper teachers’ privacy. By implementing such a decision, the government is distrusting teachers.”

Principals of private schools said the situation in private and government schools was very different, but still expressed their apprehension. “Probably Kejriwal requires it at government schools for security reasons and to monitor the quality of teaching. However, I do believe it takes away a lot of spontaneity and creativity from teachers,” said Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Principal of Springdales, Pusa Road. “We must assure safety of children but putting cameras in classroom is very heavy monitoring.”

However, the mother of a four-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted by her classmate welcomed the decision: “The move speaks volumes about the Education Minister and his concern to revamp the education system. The surveillance will bring about accountability… It should be extended to private, aided and unaided schools too.”

