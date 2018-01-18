CCTVs in classrooms so parents can see kids in real-time: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal

After holding a review meeting over installation of CCTV cameras in all Delhi government school classrooms, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said parents will be given access to see their children in class on a real-time basis within three months.

The meeting where this was decided was attended by Education Minister Manish Sisodia, PWD minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and officials of the department of education. The move is precipitated by the murder of a seven-year-old at a private school in Gurgaon, followed by the rape of a toddler at a school in Gandhinagar. It also came a day after a private school was charged by Delhi Police in the case of a child allegedly being sexually abused by another child.

In September last year, the CBSE had issued a notice to all affiliated schools in enlisting guidelines to ensure a child’s safety on the school premises. Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed the Delhi government to make security measures mandatory, linking the schools to rules for recognition, while also asking the Delhi Police to waive verification charges in a bid to provide incentives to school to conduct background check on their staff.

A government official said, “Taking stock of the progress of the project, the CM said that the process of installation of CCTVs in schools should start within three months.”

Officials said it was also decided that the education minister, secretary education and director education would “have the rights to view any classroom of any Delhi government school through the app at any point of time.” “There would be an auto complaint system to check non-functioning of any CCTV in the schools. The auto system would itself lodge a complaint and it will go to the system integrator who would then rectify the camera.”

Kejriwal, meanwhile, said, “Each parent will be given access to see his child studying in class on real-time basis on his/her phone. This will make the whole system transparent and accountable and would ensure safety of kids.”

A senior official of the education department added, “There have been more than one case in the past few months wherein school authorities have had serious lapses in their duty. This isn’t limited to Delhi. But across the country. The idea is to create a system of complete transparency, where wards are able to understand and also observe the process of their child’s education. The idea is to create a robust but flexible system that can then serve as a model for the rest of the country.”

