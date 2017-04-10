CCMT 2017: Registration process for centralised counselling begins, check here

CCMT 2017: Registration for counselling for NIT aspirants is open. CCMT 2017: Registration for counselling for NIT aspirants is open.

CCMT 2017: The Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technolohy (SVNIT), Surat has opened the registrations for the Centralized Counselling for MTech, MArch and MPlan admissions (CCMT) 2017. Candidates who are interested in applying for National Institutes of Technology (NITs) can register for the CCMT from the official website.

The counselling will take place in the second week of April 2017 for institutions including IIITM Gwalior, SLIET Longowal, NIFFT Ranchi, PDPM IIITDM Jabalpur, SPA Vijayawada, Central University of Rajasthan, Institute of Technology, IIIT Allahabad and IIEST Shibpur.

The CCMT is a centralized system that has replaced the older system in 2012, in which students had to apply individually to various institutes for appearing in interview/counseling. The centralized counseling has removed the need to apply individually by providing a system for students to fill a single online application form to apply for all programmes in all participating institutions to which they are eligible.

Steps to register for CCMT 2017:

– Go to the official website for CCMT (ccmt.nic.in).

– Click on the link provided “Online Registration, Registration Fee Payment and Choice Filling”.

– Read the instructions carefully.

– Enter your GATE registration ID and password to log in.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit your registration.

– Download the page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

