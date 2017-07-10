CCCC 2017: National inter-school cryptic crossword contest to begin tomorrow at Ranchi

CCCC 2017: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) are conducting the contest this year at 39 cities. CCCC 2017: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) are conducting the contest this year at 39 cities.

CCCC 2017: DPS Sail Township, Ranchi will host the first city round for the CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest 2017 from Tuesday, July 11. Jharkhand Secretary Aradhana Patnaik will be the chief guest for the fifth edition of the annual inter-school cryptic crossword contest.

On-the-spot registrations for the contest will be held from 10 am to 11 am at the city venues the addresses for which can be found on the official website of the contest (crypticsingh.com). Read | CCCC 2017: National Inter-school crossword contest to begin from July 11, click here

Contest pattern:

There will be two phases to the competition. The first phase will be held for teams of two within schools in cities across the country. The winning teams from this round will gather in Delhi to face off for the National Crossword Champion trophy. Students from classes 9 to 12 can participate in the contest and all teams will be awarded certificates along with cash prizes for winners.

Dates:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) are conducting the contest this year at 39 cities including Muzaffarnagar on July 20, Jabalpur on July 25 and Ernakulam on July 28. Previously, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) used to conduct the contest.

Last year Amar Mishra and Prem Thilak from Navrachana School, Vadodara had won the Grand Finale. This year, the winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a national crossword champion trophy while runners-up will be awarded cash prices of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000.

