CBSE’s new leak-proof system delays exams at few centres

At an examination centre in Gurugram. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar At an examination centre in Gurugram. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

The CBSE exam started late at few centres in the national capital Monday as many of them expressed inability to follow the new system of printing encrypted question papers, e-mailed to them, at the school itself. The board officials, however, assured that the students would be given extra time to ensure the delay doesn’t cause them any loss.

“We received (encrypted) question papers at 10 AM from the bank as CBSE officials gave it late. Papers were distributed at 10.45 AM instead of 10.15 AM,” the principal of an East Delhi school said on condition of anonymity. Another school in west Delhi started the board exam late as they received the paper at 10.30 am from bank.

Following the leaks of Economics and Mathematics question papers, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that the examination centres would henceforth receive an encrypted copy of the question papers on e-mail and they would need to download and print themselves. The schools were to receive an e-mail link of the question papers, log in using passwords sent for the purpose, and then print over 2,000 sheets of paper until 10:15 AM — 15 minutes before the exam — under surveillance. The process, however, was delayed in some schools.

“We have contacted all regional offices to take account of the situation. In any case, it is a standard procedure that if the exam starts late, students will be given that amount of time to finish it to ensure there is no loss,” a senior CBSE official said. Class 10 students have exams of various languages like Sanskrit, Urdu and French and Class 12 students have Hindi exam today.

