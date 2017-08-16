CBSE’s initiative helped 135 girls clear JEE Mains 2017

Last year, the number of qualifying girl students was 143. (Representational image) Last year, the number of qualifying girl students was 143. (Representational image)

With the help of CBSE’s project Udaan, 135 girl students cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains 2017 for admission in engineering colleges. The scheme was launched to fill the gap between school education and engineering entrance examination.

Under the scheme, girl students who score overall 70 per cent or above and 80 percent in science and mathematics stream get assistance from the government. The beneficiary receives free of cost tutorials, mentoring from teachers, lectures and study material to prepare for the engineering entrance examinations.

Moreover, CBSE also organised virtual contact classes in 60 designated cities. They also got support of helpline services to help them solve queries and monitor student learning. The project motivates meritorious girls towards further study of science and mathematics instead of soft subjects, it hand holds them and provides necessary training.

“The scheme relies on latest technology which gives ease of learning to a girl student without having to step out of her home on a daily basis. The study materials are pre-loaded on tablets and made convenient with mobile applications,” CBSE Chairman RK Chaturvedi said.

Last year, the number of qualifying girl students was 143. “It has seen that the participation of girl students in engineering entrance examinations as compared to boys is much lower. More than 75 percent of the registered candidates are boys. The idea is to mainstream girl students and prepare them for future leadership roles by removing social, economic or cultural constraints,” Chaturvedi said.

The scheme is limited for students from families with an annual income of less than Rs 6 lakh. Besides subject experts, students from IITs are also serving as mentors, and motivational tours to IIT Delhi are also arranged under the scheme.

To mitigate the gender gap, the Indian Institute of Technology has already introduced a special quota upto 20 percent for girl candidates.

