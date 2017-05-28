CBSE Class 12 results 2017: Pass percentage dips, know how much CBSE toppers scored

Raksha Gopal is from Amity International School, Noida Raksha Gopal is from Amity International School, Noida

CBSE Class 12th results 2017: This year’s CBSE class 12 topper is Raksha Gopal from Amity International school Noida who scored 99.6 per cent and the second position is bagged by Bhumi Sawant from Chandigarh who scored 99.4 per cent . The third position is jointly shared by Aditya Jain and Mannat Luthra. Interestingly, both belongs to Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh and have scored 99.2 per cent.

This year’s overall percentage has slightly dipped with 82 per cent while last year, it was 83.05 per cent.

Steps to download the CBSE class 12th results 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official of the CBSE (cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or results.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for the CBSE class 12 results of 2017.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your roll Number, enter school number and centre number and click on submit

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys took part in the exams. Among the cities, Chennai has the highest number of students participation for the Class 10 board exams (1,54,401) while Delhi has taken the top position for the number of students registered for the class 12 boards (2,58,321). Panchkula has the largest number of exam centres for both class 10 and 12 exams.

Last year, CBSE had released the Class 12th results on May 21, this year it got delayed due to Delhi High Court decision on marks moderation policy.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd