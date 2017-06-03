CBSE 10th result 2017 declared LIVE updates: Know all regions results here

Latest News
CBSE 10th result 2017: The board announced the result region-wise results at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Out of 1659558 candidates appeared in exam, 1509383 students have passed.

June 3, 2017
CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for the Class 10 board exams on Saturday at 1 pm. The board announced the result region-wise and students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website once it has been declared. Here are CBSE regions – Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, Ajmer, Panchkula, Allahabad, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram and Dehradun.

June 3, 2.45 pm: Chandigarh has a pass percentage of 94.34.

June 3, 2.30 pm: Patna has a pass percentage of 95.5 per cent.

June 3, 2.19 pm: Guwahati has the pass percentage of 65.53, the lowest among the regions for which the results have already been declared.

June 3, 2.12 pm: Madras closely follows Trivandrum with a pass percentage of 99.62 per cent.

June 3, 2.05 pm: For Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, the pass percentage stands at 92.15 where more than 72,000 candidates appeared and 67,200 students passed.

June 3, 2 pm: The pass percentage for Delhi has dipped by 13 per cent since last year. The city’s pass percentage this year stands at 78.09 per cent.

June 3, 1:45 pm: Among all regions, Trivandrum has fared best by registering pass percentage of 99.85 per cent.

June 3, 1:40 pm: Out of 1659558 candidates, 1509383 students have passed.

June 3, 1:27 pm: The overall pass percentage is 90.96. Last year it was 96.21 per cent.

June 3, 1:10 pm: Till now, the results of Delhi, Allahabad, Dehradun, Chennai and Trivandrum results are out.

June 3, 1:00: CBSE officials have said that the Class 10th results 2017 will be announced region-wise and by 2 pm, they’ll release all regions results.

June 3, 12:45: CBSE officials are in the process to announce the results. They’ll release pass percentage soon.

CBSE statistics

Number of students who registered for Class 10 and 12 boards- 19,85,397
Number of students who appeared for Class 10 boards- 8,86,506
Number of female students who appeared for the Class 10 boards- 3,70,615
Number of male students who appeared for the Class 10 boards- 5,15,891

 

    saqib qureshi
    Jun 3, 2017 at 2:35 pm
    cbse increasing the anxiety of neighbours and relatives
      hemlata agrawal
      Jun 3, 2017 at 2:32 pm
      Results of ajmer region is not out please do fast.
