CBSE UGC NET 2017: Key points to remember before entering exam hall

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the post of assistant professors on January 22, 2017. With only three days to go, candidates are looking for the best way to prepare for the exam overseen by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Here are some things you should know before you enter the examination hall on Sunday.

Paper pattern:

You have to clear three papers in order to crack NET.

Paper I will test your aptitude for teaching and research. The questions, here, are designed to check your ability to reason, comprehend and your general awareness.

You will have to answer 50 out of 60 questions within the time span of one hour and 15 minutes. Take note that if you answer more than 50, only the first 50 will be taken into account. This paper carries a total of 100 marks.

Paper II is the subject-based paper.

You will be asked 50 objective-type questions based on the subject of your choice. Each question in this paper will carry two marks, with a sum total of a 100 marks. There is no negative marking, so make sure you do not leave any question in the one hour and 15 minutes that you are given.

Paper III will also be based on the subject that you have selected.

It will contain 75 questions carrying two marks each. This section carries a weightage of 150 marks, with each question carrying two marks. You will have two and a half hours to answer all the questions.

Last minute tips before the exam:

– Stay healthy

A healthy body is as important as a strong mind. Make sure you eat well and sleep on time. Any imbalance in diet and sleep can effect your memory and performance during the examination.

– Mock tests

With only three days to go, you must utilise this time to go through at least one mock test a day. As they say, practice makes the man perfect. Taking mock tests and attempting previous years’ papers will give you an idea of what questions may come up in the examination. It will also help in figuring out how to toggle between sections and how much time to put where.

– Revision

Stick to your notes and all the basics. Go through all that you have already learnt and scan through the more elaborate topics. Do not start with anything new.

– Trust what you know

Now that there is limited time left for the UGC NET exam, there is no point in picking up a new topic and trying to learn a new subject. You must believe in your preparation and concentrate on what you know.

