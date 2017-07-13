CBSE UGC NET 2017 to held on November 5, forms to release on July 24

On behalf of University Grants Commission, CBSE conducts NET twice in a year On behalf of University Grants Commission, CBSE conducts NET twice in a year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 on November 5, 2017. Earlier the Board had scheduled the date to November 9. The detailed notification will be release on July 24 at cbsenet.nic.in.

The candidates will have to apply online from August 1 and the last date to submit the application form online is August 30, 2017. The fee can be paid up to August 31, 2017.

On behalf of University Grants Commission, CBSE conducts NET twice in a year. However this year, the July round has been skipped. As per reports, NET exam would no longer be held twice a year and that the number of NET qualifications will be capped at six per cent. However, an official statement is awaited.

Last week several students, led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), protested outside the UGC office against “scrapping” of the July round of NET.

The CBSE in April also proposed that UGC NET should be conducted not more than once a year keeping in mind the fact that only 17 er cent of registered candidates appear for the exam of whom only four per cent clear the paper.

The candidates who qualify NET are awarded Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for assistant professor.

