CBSE UGC NET 2017: Admit card out, download now

UGC NET 2017: CBSE has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017. The Board will conduct the examination on January 22, 2017. Every year, on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC), CBSE conducts the examination.

The candidates who qualify for the award of junior research fellowship are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for assistant professor.

The examination will be held in 84 subjects at 90 selected cities across the country.

Exam pattern: There will be three papers

Paper 1: There will be 60 questions out of which 50 questions need to be attempted. Time: 9: 30 am-10:45 am

Paper 2: There will be 50 questions asked and all are compulsory to attend. Time: 11:15 am to 12:30 pm

Paper 3: There will be 75 questions and the candidates have to attempt all. Time 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2017

Visit the official website — cbsenet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter your login details like registration number, password and name

Download and take a print out

Remember to carry it in the exam hall

