UGC NET 2017: CBSE makes Aadhaar card mandatory for registration, notification to release soon

UGC NET 2017: CBSE makes Aadhaar card mandatory for registration CBSE has made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration in the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 scheduled to be held on November 5. NET is conducted by CBSE on the behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). As per an earlier notification, the detailed notification was scheduled to release on July 24. The notification, however, is not released at the official website – cbsenet.nic.in.In a press note, CBSE has informed that applicants “who are in possession of Aadhaar, shall enter Aadhaar number, name, date of birth and gender in

In a press note, CBSE has informed that applicants “who are in possession of Aadhaar, shall enter Aadhaar number, name, date of birth and gender in the online application for UGC-NET (November) 2017 for the purpose of his/her identity and authentication thereof. “Those who do not possess the Aadhaar card will have to fill the Aadhaar enrolment in the application form.

While Aadhaar is compulsory for Indian citizens, these provisions are not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. “The candidates from these state need to enter the passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid government identity number provided they should select the city of examination in these states only,” said the note.

The last date for applying online is 30 August and fee can be paid up to 31 August. UGC NET is generally conducted twice a year July and December, but this year’s UGC exam has been postponed to November. Candidates who clear UGC NET will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professorship at various government approved higher educational institutions in the country.

