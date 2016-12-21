CBSE UGC NET 2017: Download the admit card from December 28

UGC NET 2017: The exam will be held on January 22 UGC NET 2017: The exam will be held on January 22

UGC NET 2017: CBSE will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 on December 28, 2016. The Board, on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC), will conduct the examination on January 22, 2017.

The examination will be held in 84 subjects at 90 selected cities across the country.

Every year, UGC conducts an eligibility for assistant professor only or junior research fellowship.

Exam pattern: There will be three papers

Paper 1: There will be 60 questions out of which 50 questions need to be attempted. Time: 9: 30 am-10:45 am

Paper 2: There will be 50 questions asked and all are compulsory to attend. Time: 11:15 am to 12:30 pm

Paper 3: There will be 75 questions and the candidates have to attempt all. Time 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2017

Visit the official website — cbsenet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter your login details like registration number, password and name

Download and take a print out

