NEET 2017: Tamil Nadu DK student wing flags off anti-NEET campaign

The student wing of the Dravida Kazhakam (DK) flagged off a state wide campaign against the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The campaigners started off from Sundarapuram near Periyar’ statue.

The campaign was flagged off by the Dravida Kazhakam state general secretary, Jayakumar and 25 persons took part in the event on 10 two-wheelers and a car led by the student wing’s joint secretary T Kamaraj.

The NEET exam has been opposed by almost all political parties in the state, including the DK. Their concern was largely on the rural students who would be affected by the turn of events and would face more difficulty if they wished to gain admission to medical colleges.

The Dravida Kazhakam organised the campaign which will travel from Chennai to Dharmapuri to Coimbatore to Thenkasi and to Cuddalore. It will come to an end with a public meeting in Virddhachalam on March 21.

The NEET exam has witnessed a lot of changes over the past year, starting with it replacing the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) last year. An age limit of 25 years had been introduced to NEET and a cap on the number of attempts were kept at three. The policy on attempts later changed and all previous attempts were to be counted. More recently, the Medical Council of India had decided to remove the age and attempt limit following protests.

