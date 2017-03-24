NEET 2017: Supreme Court furthers hearing on inclusion of Urdu

NEET 2017: The court has fixed a further hearing for the plea for the Medical Council of India (MCI) to include Urdu. NEET 2017: The court has fixed a further hearing for the plea for the Medical Council of India (MCI) to include Urdu.

NEET 2017: The Supreme Court has announced that it will hold a further hearing for a plea on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) by the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO). The SIO had requested the court to direct the inclusion of Urdu as a medium in which students can attempt NEET 2017.

The court, which heard the plea on Friday, has fixed a further hearing for the plea for the Medical Council of India (MCI) to include Urdu in NEET. Lawyer Ravindra Garia stated the matter is being prolonged and that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already filed petition in advance.

“One and a half month is left for the exam to start, so the Centre should decide soon,” Garia told ANI. The SIO had earlier demanded the inclusion of Urdu in NEET 2017 so as to not hinder students who have studied in Urdu medium schools.

The Centre had, earlier, submitted its acceptance of Urdu as a medium of language for NEET, but had commented that it would be unable to include the language this year. It said that the language can be made an official part of NEET from the next session (2017-18). The Supreme Court said that it would announce its final verdict on the language by the end of the month.

The changes which have been introduced for NEET 2017 this year have been widely protested and the limit on the number of attempts has been rolled back. The Court is still considering rolling back of the age limit criteria. NEET 2017 is being conducted in 10 languages— Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Kannada.

