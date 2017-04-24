NEET 2017: Exempt Puducherry students from exam, says CM at Niti Aayog meet

NEET 2017: Puducherry had put forward to the two bills on exemption from NEET, which now await presidential assent. NEET 2017: Puducherry had put forward to the two bills on exemption from NEET, which now await presidential assent.

NEET 2017: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday asked for the state’s students to be exempted from the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) for admission into medical schools in India at a Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi.

The CM said that Puducherry’s students were not well versed with the CBSE syllabus which is essential was clearing NEET. This was also the case in Tamil Nadu as students here do not appear for CBSE exams.

“Prime Minster Modi should personally intervene in this matter and give a five-year exemption for Puducherry from NEET,” said Narayanasamy, adding that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had informed the Centre on the matter earlier and had put forward to the two bills on exemption from NEET, which now await presidential assent.

Narayanasamy had, earlier, cautioned students to apply for NEET on time just in case the union territory was not able to push the exemption bill this year.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 1:52 pm

