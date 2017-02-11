NEET 2017: How to ‘NEET’ly carve your future within 3 months

NEET 2017: With still ample time remaining, students, starting right from today, can lay the groundwork for a favourable outcome. NEET 2017: With still ample time remaining, students, starting right from today, can lay the groundwork for a favourable outcome.

Being the key to a promising future, NEET is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after competitive examination of the country. In fact, last year over 8 lakh students had applied for approximately 30,000 MBBS seats within the ambit of NEET.

However, it is also one of the easiest exams to crack if students adopt the right approach during their preparation. With still ample time remaining, students, starting right from today, can lay the groundwork for a favourable outcome.

In order to ensure success, merely working hard is not going to serve the purpose for you. It is essential to channelize your energy towards the exam smartly. Follow the undermentioned strategy to ensure that you make the best use of your time:

Time-table:

Create a time-table and strictly abide by it. While doing so, make sure that you spare adequate time for your hobbies and day-to- day tasks. As you advance, update your timetable as per the subject specific requirement. Also, allocate more time to difficult subjects. Ensure that an adequate balance is maintained amongst all the subjects in terms of an overall preparation.One must take breaks after a predefined interval of time to avoid fatigue and increase the retention. However, a study break should not become an excuse for procrastination.

Analysis:

Some students – despite having a good preparation – fail to perform as per their true potential in the final examination. Reasons for the same vary from nervousness, overconfidence, calculation errors, speed, and adoption of wrong technique. The most critical thing to do during this moment is to carefully assess your preparation. Identify your strength and weaknesses in order to optimise your performance.

This may include topic-wise preparation, your individual characteristics (such as retention, speed, and conceptual understanding), etc. Devise a comprehensive roadmap to eliminate your weaknesses and constantly polish your strengths. Also, take frequent mock tests and simulate an actual exam-like environment. This will help you in identifying your shortcomings during the exam and enable you to work on them well in advance.

Further, it is important to analyse the past year’s question paper as well as the constantly recurring questions in different medical examinations. This will help in getting a better understanding of the exam pattern and willenable you to identify the key areas that need to be looked upon. Primarily, learn all such questions. Then delve deeper into those topics and build their conceptual understanding. Doing so will be most helpful when the same question appears in the examination in a twisted format.

Course Completion:

Based on your analysis, allocate time to cover each and every topic individually. Create an additional monthly time-table to ensure that you have completed preparing them in the designated time frame. Also, do not clutter your desk with a long list of reference books. Focus primarily on NCERT as 70-80% of the overall questions are either directly taken from NCERT textbooks, or are an advanced form of its learnings.

Meanwhile, intensify your preparation and increase your daily study time. If you are facing difficulty in learning a specific topic, formula, diagram, etc., create learning aid (such as flashcards) and fix it in front of your study table. Try to understand it through the learning aid whenever you take a short break. Also, do not forget to revise your covered portion during the course completion period.

Revision:

As soon as your entire course is covered, solve as much mock papers as possible. Complete the mock drill within its designated time and then set aside your answer sheet. Attempt all the remaining questions on a separate answer sheet, if any. Now, assess both the answer sheets through the answer key. Demarcate the questions where you made a mistake and identify its cause.

Repetitively doing so will not only help you to encounter the traps that you’re more likely to fall into, but it will also increase your confidence substantially. This will further help you establish a belief system, which is the most pivotal element during the examination.

Do not try and learn new concepts/ topics during the revision period, rather emphasize more on strengthening the topics which you have already learned. NEET examination is quite similar to any game of sport. It can be easily said that good performance during a match is the most decisive element forwinning it. However, it will not be possible without a considerable hard work in the form of preparations as a run-up to it. Keeping this in mind, aspirants must implement the above strategies prior to the examination to ensure sure-shot success.

Health:

Give special attention to your health and well-being. At this crucial juncture, even a day’s loss can cause massive repercussion on the end-result. Ensure that you maintain a healthy diet as well as give proper attention to your well-being. Also, try and enrol yourself into a fitness program such as yoga or any other physical exercise. It has been observed that such activities, including meditation, increase the brain function and result in higher mental focus.

