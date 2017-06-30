Latest News
NEET 2017: Madras High Court refuses stay on 85 per cent reservation for state board aspirants

NEET 2017: A plea was submitted at the high court challenging this move stating that there should be no discrimination should be made on the basis on the boards to which the students' schools are affiliated when all students have equally appeared for NEET 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 30, 2017 3:30 pm
neet, neet 2017, cbseneet.nic.in, neet result 2017, medical seats, tamil nadu  medical seates, tamil nadu neet, education news, tamil nadu news, indian express NEET 2017: The June 22 order which aimed to protect the interest of 4.2 lakh medical aspirants from the Tamil Nadu board, pointing out that there were 4,685 students who had studied in the state under the CBSE.
NEET 2017: Medical colleges in Tamil Nadu are in a tussle over reservations as the Madras High Court refused to stay a state government order to save 85 per cent of medical seats for students of the state board and only 15 per cent for students of other boards.

The June 22 order which aimed to protect the interest of 4.2 lakh medical aspirants from the Tamil Nadu board, pointing out that there were 4,685 students who had studied in the state under the CBSE.

A plea was submitted at the high court challenging this move stating that there should be no discrimination should be made on the basis on the boards to which the students’ schools are affiliated when all students have equally appeared for NEET 2017. Read | NEET 2017: Tamil Nadu reserves 85 per cent seats for state board candidates, click here

 

The petitioner, Darnish Kumar, also submitted that reservations should only been permissible with regard to the schools’ location within state borders after the common merit list has been released. The petitioner noted that discrimination on the basis of the board under which the students have studied will lead to further discrimination among peers. The results for NEET 2017 were published last week and about 6,11,539 cleared the paper.

 

With inputs from PTI

