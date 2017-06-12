NEET result 2017: Declare NEET result, Supreme Court directs CBSE

Students coming out of the exam centre after appearing for NEET 2017 Students coming out of the exam centre after appearing for NEET 2017

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the results the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), overuling the Madras High Court order. The CBSE had moved the apex court demanding its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat High Court to the apex court.

The Supreme Court ordered that NEET result 2017 should be announced by June 26, the result were originally scheduled to release on June 8.

The plea by the CBSE demanded to put a stay on Madras High Court interim order restraining publication of results of NEET for admission to MBBS and BDS. The results were initially scheduled to be declared in the first week of June.

There were separate petitions filed at the Madras and Gujarat High Courts where medical aspirants demanded cancellation of NEET 2017 as the Gujarati and Tamil medium paper were allegedly tougher than the English and Hindi medium. The Madras High Court on May 24 had stayed any proceedings on NEET result.

Keeping the urgency of the result in mind and the starting of counselling sessions for successful candidates in mind, the apex court has stayed the Madras High Court order.

Nearly 12 lakh candidates across India had appeared for the NEET in 10 languages including English, Hindi and others. NEET was made mandatory for admission in MBBS and BDS courses across India last year.

