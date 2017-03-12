NEET 2017: State level common counselling introduced for UG, PG medical aspirants

NEET 2017: The NEET exam has gone through many changes ever since its inception. NEET 2017: The NEET exam has gone through many changes ever since its inception.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that common counselling will be provided at the state level for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses. According to a press release by the ministry, this has been done to promote transparency in the admission process.

The ministry had issued an advisory on August 9, 2016, soon after the first National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), to conduct common counselling for admission to MBBS courses. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had directed all universities to be a part of the counselling.

This advisory was repeated in December 2016 as the counselling was not covered under any regulations. Now, with NEET becoming common and compulsory for admission into medical colleges, replacing the All India Pre Medical Test (AIMPT) last year, legal provisions have been made for common counselling.

Read | NEET: Changes in 2017, all you need to know

The ministry also announced that the Directorate General of Health Services will continue to conduct the counselling for All India Quota seats at UG and PG levels for medical colleges.

The NEET exam has gone through many changes ever since its inception. This includes the introduction of the age caps and the limit of three maximum attempts. The latter was largely protested against and the limit was reduced by discounting any previous attempts before NEET 2017.

For more stories on NEET 2017, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd