NEET 2017: Application portal open, check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the online portal for candidates to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2017. Candidates who wish to give the exam which will be held on May 7, 2017, can go to the official website and apply for the same.

Those will apply now are only allowed to give the online paper. The last date to fill the application form for the national medical entrance NEET 2017 is April 5, 2017.

“As per Apex Court orders, the online application facility is available for above 25 years candidates,” the site notified.

The Supreme Court had, on Friday, allowed aspiring candidates above 25 years of age to sit for the NEET examination. The court heard two writ petitions requesting the removal of the age cap which was introduced earlier this year. The further hearing is to be held in July.

The CBSE had, earlier, released a notice barring candidates above the age of 25 to appear for the exam. Prior to this, the application process for NEET had already come to a close on March 31. Keeping in mind the candidates who would now be eligible for the exam the CBSE has opened the application process again.

Along with the age cap, the there were limits introduced on the number of attempts which too was met with a lot of protests by the candidates. The board had to change its criteria to not count any previous attempts in the mix.

