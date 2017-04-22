NEET 2017: Admit cards to be out today, check notification here

NEET 2017: NEET 2017 will be held on May 7, 2017 in ten languages. NEET 2017: NEET 2017 will be held on May 7, 2017 in ten languages.

NEET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2017 today. Candidates who are appearing from the exam can keep an eye on this page to be notified when the admit cards are available for download.

NEET 2017 will be held on May 7, 2017 in ten languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Oriya, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telegu, Tamil and Kannada. The paper will cannot be held in Urdu until next year as it is too late to implement such changes. The centre has directed the CBSE to include Urdu in the 2018-19 paper.

“Our Servers are facing a temporary problem. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the board said in a notice. The website is currently not working and the CBSE has requested candidates to try to access the page after some time.

Steps to download NEET 2017 admit cards:

– Go to the official website for NEET 2017 (cbseneet.nic.in).

– Click on the notification for the release of the admit card.

– Enter your details in the field provided and follow the instructions to search for the admit card.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 1:47 pm

