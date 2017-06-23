NEET results 2017 declared, Muktsar’s Navdeep Singh secures AIR 1

NEET results 2017 was released today morning NEET results 2017 was released today morning

This year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is topped by Punjab’s Navdeep Singh who secured 697 marks out of 700. The second position is bagged by Archit Gupta from Madhya Pradesh. He scored 695 marks while the AIR 3 is Manish Mulchandani who also scored 695 marks in this year’s result.

Out of 11,38,890 students appeared for the NEET 2017, 611539 have passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7. Of these, 266221 were male aspirants while 345313 are females. Eight transgenders sat for the exam out of which five have qualified the NEET 2017.

Allen Coaching Institute, Kota has claimed that out of top 10 AIR holders, six are from their coaching institute.

The results were delayed due to Madras High Court order that had stayed any proceedings on NEET. However, the Supreme Court overruled the order and gave CBSE time till June 26 to announce the NEET 2017 results. Immediately after the apex court’s order, CBSE hosted the OMR answer sheets and have time to make challenges if they found any discrepancy in the responses made by them. Also, the answer keys were hosted on website.

Among the candidates, highest participation was from English language – 9,13,033 while 1,20,663 students have their exam in Hindi.

For state quota and other seats falling under the ambit of states, the candidates may apply to their domicile states and a merit list as per State rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by concerned Counselling Authorities. The counselling for private medical colleges will also be conducted by the concerned state counselling authority.

