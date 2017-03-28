NEET 2017: Last date to choose exam centre extended, check here

NEET 2017: The exam will now also be conducted in Nanded, Maharashtra. NEET 2017: The exam will now also be conducted in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the last date to choose a centre for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 has been extended. The last date for the same is now on March 31, 2017.

The CBSE further announced that another city has been added to the list of exam centres for the exam which will be held on May 7, 2017. The exam will now also be conducted in Nanded, Maharashtra. This is in addition to the 23 cities that were added recently which brings the number of cities acting as exam centres to 104.

“The list of cities of examination stand modified accordingly. Other provisions and rules contained in the Information Bulletin for NEET-2017 will remain unchanged,” the press release by the CBSE said. It said that candidates can log on to the official NEET website and change their choice for exam centres accordingly.

The NEET exam has witnessed a lot of changes this year— including the addition and removal of the limit on the number of attempts, the changes in age caps and the addition of 10 languages in which the exam will be conducted. The decision about including Urdu in NEET 2017 is also being contested at court.

