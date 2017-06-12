NEET 2017: Supreme Court to hear CBSE plea against stay on results

NEET 2017: Students coming out of the exam centre. NEET 2017: Students coming out of the exam centre.

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea filed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) against the stay on results of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). Earlier, the CBSE had moved the apex court, seeking its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat High Court to the apex court.

The Madras High Court had on May 24 stayed the publication of the NEET results as a petitioner filed a plea saying the vernacular question papers for NEET 2017 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses were easier than the papers in English. In its counter affidavit, the CBSE rejected the contention that question papers in vernacular languages such as Gujarati were easier compared to English.

CBSE also said the stay of publication of results would jeopardise the interests of lakhs of students. The publication of results are already delayed and it should not be delayed further. Hence, the court should vacate the stay and enable students join the course.

Almost 12 lakh students across India had appeared for the NEET in various languages, including English, Hindi and others. On the direction of the apex court, the NEET was conducted in various languages in the country.

