CBSE yet to announce new dates for Classes 10, 12 postponed exams in Punjab

It was on April 2 that the exams were delayed due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’, leaving students and parents anxious. (Representational image) It was on April 2 that the exams were delayed due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’, leaving students and parents anxious. (Representational image)

The new exam dates for the postponed examinations of class 10 and 12 in Punjab are yet to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It was on April 2 that the exams were delayed due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’, leaving students and parents anxious. In view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged “dilution” of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the state government had requested the Board to postpone the exams.

“It has been a week and I was completely prepared for the exam and now we don’t even know that when the exam will be held,” Jaspreet Mehra, a Class 10 student from Bhatinda said. Supriya Bhatia, an IT professional said, “It’s depressing for students to aimlessly prepare for exam without knowing an exact date. It should have been announced that day only”.

The board officials, however, said, that the dates will be announced soon.

“The dates will be announced soon, students and parents should not panic,” a senior CBSE official said. While class 12 students were supposed to appear for the Hindi exam, language exams of French, Sanskrit and Urdu were scheduled for class 10 on that day.

The board had said that it had received a letter of request, dated April 1, 2018, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on April 2, on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the ‘Bharat Bandh’. The state government had also taken a decision to keep all schools shut for the day, the CBSE had said referring to the letter of the state government.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd