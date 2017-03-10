CBSE drops 34 vocational, 7 academic subjects from class 12 due to low enrolment

Students who are currently in class 11 and have selected these subjects will be allowed to give the papers next year. Students who are currently in class 11 and have selected these subjects will be allowed to give the papers next year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a circular announcing that it has withdrawn 41 subjects from the class 12 boards due to low enrolment for these subjects. These include 34 vocational subjects and seven academic electives.

Students who are currently in class 11 and have selected these subjects will be allowed to give the papers next year, but all students entering class 11 in 2017-18 will not have the option to choose any of the 41 subjects.

The academic electives which have been dropped include philosophy, creative writing and traslation studies, heritage craft, graphic design, human rights and gender studies, theater studies and library and information science.

Read | CBSE mandates six subjects for Class 10 boards from 2017-18

“Considering very low enrolment, the subjects are withdrawn from the 2017-18 session,” the CBSE said in the circular addressed to the heads of CBSE affiliated schools.

The vocational subjects that have been removed include management of dairy animals, poultry nutrition and physiology, communication, confectionery, health education, music aesthetics, integrated transport operations, first aid and emergency medical care and office communication.

The CBSE has, in another circular, made six subjects mandatory for class 10 board exams from the academic year of 2017-18. Students of class 10 now have to give two language papers, three academic papers and one vocational exam.

For more stories on CBSE, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd